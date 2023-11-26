BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Vaxxed Country Stats. MASSIVE Deaths Above Normal. Dr. Lee Vliet
EnergyMe333
EnergyMe333
273 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
678 views • 11/26/2023

Quote: Excess Deaths SKYROCKETING in every Heavily Vaccinated Country. ~ Dr. Lee Vliet

Dr. Lee Vliet Presenting Excess Death Numbers (Deaths above Normal or Expected)

in European Union countries.

Full Show: SGT Report

SUSTAINABLE MEANS... YOU DIE. - TODD CALLENDER & DR. LEE VLIET

https://rumble.com/v3wt56p-sustainable-means...-you-die.-todd-callender-and-dr.-lee-vliet.html

Dr. Lee Vliet at TruthForHealth.org

https://www.truthforhealth.org/author/leevlietmd/

Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet Biography

Quote: Dr. Vliet is a 2014 Ellis Island Medal of Honor recipient for her national and international educational efforts in health, wellness, and endocrine aging in men and women.

Quote: Dr. Vliet received her B.S. and M.Ed.(Biology) degrees from The College of William and Mary, and her M.D. degree from Eastern Virginia Medical School, with an internship in Internal Medicine. To pursue neuroendocrinology & mind-body medicine, she completed specialty training in Behavioral Medicine at Johns Hopkins Hospital and is board-certified by The American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.

Quote: Dr. Vliet is the author of five widely acclaimed health books: Screaming To Be Heard: Hormonal Connections Women Suspect–And Doctors Ignore; Women, Weight and Hormones; It’s My Ovaries, Stupid! The Savvy Woman’s Guide to Testosterone, The Savvy Woman’s Guide to PCOS. She is co-host of Tucson radio show, America’s Fabric, and the creator and host of the year-long Blog Talk Radio show, Straight Talk about Hormones.  ~ https://vivelifecenter.com/about/founder-chief-medical-officer/




Keywords
healthvaccinecovid19 vaxtodd callendervax injurylee vlietexcess death statistics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy