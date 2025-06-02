BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CEO CUT TO PIECES BY VAX INDUCED BREAST CANCER
274 views • 3 months ago

On February 13, 2025, Julie Sweet, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Accenture plc, sent a message to all Accenture people providing an update on her health. A copy of her message is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99. To: All Accenture People

I am writing to let you know that I was very recently diagnosed with breast cancer. The good news is that the prognosis from my doctor is excellent; the cancer was caught early, and my condition is curable. In addition, a PET scan confirmed that there is no evidence of cancer elsewhere in my body.


I will undergo surgery next week, and the expected treatment afterwards is radiation. Treatment is likely to last 12 to 16 weeks. I have been advised that I will be able to work substantially as normal, leading the day-to-day operations of the company throughout this process. I will, however, curtail my travel during this period. The Board has been briefed and is fully supportive.

https://otp.tools.investisDOTcom/clients/us/accenture2/SEC/sec-show.aspx?Type=html&FilingId=18181853&CIK=0001467373&Index=10000

healthcancerradiationbreast cancermedicinewokeceosweetjulieaccenturedeijulie sweet
