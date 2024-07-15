BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Masked Riders Club Battle Race (1993, Arcade)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
10 months ago

Masked Riders Club Battle Race is a racing game developed by Allumer and published by Banpresto. It was only released in the arcades and probably only in Japan.

The game is based on the Masked Rider (aka Kamen Rider) franchise, featuring ten playable characters from the franchise. The game is a top-down racing game where you have to beat a series of courses against the clock. You can accelerate and attack. Releasing the accelerate button will slow you down again. The attack button is used to swipe away enemies and certain traps like mines. Each Rider has different abilities in terms of speed, acceleration and equipment. The latter decides about your attack range.
Colliding with enemies, traps or obstacles, or falling of the course will cost energy and precious time. If you run out of time or energy, it is game over. Collecting oil will increase your energy, while hour glasses give you more time. There is also an item for a short time of invincibility. On the courses, their are also fields with "Dash" or "Jump" on them. Driving over them will give you boost or lift you into the air, respectively.

Keywords
racing gamearcade gamebanprestoallumerkamen ridermasked rider
