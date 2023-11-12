Arab League Summit - Gather in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to Discuss War - Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Called for an Immediate Cessation of Military Operations

The summit in Riyadh has started, with the Saudi crown prince delivering his opening remarks. Nov 11, 2023



Addressing the leaders from the Arab League at the Org of Islamic Coop, Mohammed Bin Salman called for an immediate cessation of military operations in Gaza & the release of all captives & prisoners. “This is a humanitarian catastrophe that has proved the failure of the intl community & the UN Security Council to put an end to Israel’s gross violations of international humanitarian laws & prove the dual standards adopted by the world,” he added.

Adding:

Countries at Summit that blocked a draft proposal to cut or limit diplomatic ties with Israel

- Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦

- United Arab Emirates 🇦🇪

- Jordan 🇯🇴

- Egypt 🇪🇬

- Bahrain 🇧🇭

- Sudan 🇸🇩

- Morocco 🇲🇦

- Mauritania 🇲🇷

- Djibouti 🇩🇯

Adding:

Emergency Organization of Islamic Cooperation Summit, highlight statements

1) 🇵🇸 Pres of Palestine expressed disgust, shock, and horror at the crimes being committed at Gaza, asks for immediate security guarantees by the Security Council, asks the U.N to admit Palestine as a member state, and reiterated that Gaza is Palestinian Land.

2) 🇪🇬 Pres of Egypt demands an immediate and unconditional surrender, and refusal to allow Palestinians to be displaced outside of Gaza, also reiterates that a two-state solution must be implemented, and that intl orgs must investigate Israeli warcrimes, also states that military conflicts will expand in the region if the situation is not resolved.

3) 🇯🇴 The Jordanian King states that Israeli killing of Palestinians has been ongoing for 70 years, demands a two-state solution be implemented, demands open & unrestricted access to Gaza, and cites several Israeli warcrimes.

4) 🇹🇷 Turkish Pres states that the number of dead has reached 12,000, demands investigation into the Israeli nuclear prog, a fund be created by the OIC to help rebuild Gaza.

5) 🇸🇦 Saudi Prince demands an immediate ceasefire & humanitarian corridors be established.

6) 🇮🇩 Indonesian Pres demands an immediate ceasefire, says the OIC must hold Israeli accountable & that he will meet personally with Biden to show the demands of the OIC.

7) 🇶🇦 Prince of Qatar states that the Intl syst is a failure in Palestine, demands aid corridors to be established & aid to be delivered

8) 🇮🇷 Iranian Pres states that the OIC have a responsibility before God to do something, that the US is a partner in crime to Israel, that the Palestinian people must be armed with weapons to defend themselves & that a Palestinian state must be established, from the river to the sea, demands aid corridors & demands a ceasefire, also demands an oil embargo on Israel.

9) 🇰🇼 Prince of Kuwait states that the International community failed to find a solution for the Palestinian conflict, calls for a truce, rejects the displacement of Palestinians outside of Gaza, & demands a two-state solution with Palestine established on 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

10) 🇩🇯 Presi of Djibouti demands an immediate ceasefire & the lifting of the blockade in Gaza, stating he rejects the liquidation of the Palestinian cause, thus he also is against the deportation of Palestinians.

11) 🇰🇲 Pres of Comoros states that the only way for the Palestinian conflict to be resolved is through a two-state solution, which is necessary.

12) 🌍 Final Statement- "We reject describing the retaliatory war on Gaza as self-defense or justifying it under any pretext. We call on all countries to stop exporting weapons & ammo to the occupation authorities. We stress the necessity of breaking the siege on Gaza & bringing in aid convoys, including food, medicine & fuel, immediately."

13) 🇸🇾 Pres of Syria states that more Arab Concessions to Israel simply leads to more brutal massacres & that "failed peace only brings more aggression to the Zionist entity & more despair to the Palestinians.", states that Palestinians need immediate assistance & protection, not humanitarian aid, also demands cessation to political relations between Muslim countries & Israel. That the two-state solution is not at the forefront at the moment.

14) 🇮🇶 Pres of Iraq denounces the massacres that took place in Gaza, says that a Palestinian St must be established with all of Jerusalem as its capital, states that the intl community must denounce Israel, demands immediate aid corridors be established & denounces attempts to evict Palestinians out of Gaza.

15) 🇱🇾 The Libyan representative was saying something, but apparently all media outlets thought he was disinteresting, so they cut off.

Most likely the same, denunciations, refusal to allow Palestinians be evicted, etc