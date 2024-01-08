Live Chat with Paul; -170- Viral Bayside Alien Shills at it again + Gravity Part2 + more





[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show

[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! More examples why UFOLOGY is toast

cos of the shills promoting sh!te for profit + Gravity Research Part2 cont.

[00:02:00] (1c) dot dot dot - Paul checks the streams and bits

[00:05:30] (1d) Paul shows a new draw on screen add-on that works with

streams.. have to remember to use it more to explain stuff on screen.

[00:14:11] (2) Topic Begins - ReCap my latest Turkey Dr Leir video and Final

conclusion in case people missed it.

[00:21:00] (3) GUFONi promoting Miami Fake Alien News and playing dumb

saying "I dont think its real but then it could be aliens" a typical shill line

to gain gullible subs and views!

[00:27:13] (4) Pauls stream is cut off with a odd OBS error

(since I think I found a bad plug on LAN cable so will

see if stable next live show!)

[00:31:27] (5) Pauls the Miami viral vid case

[00:37:00] (5b) Another stream errors popping up but

seems ok overall

[00:38:31] (5c) Resume again with show

[00:42:00] (5d) The Truth on black helicopters

[00:48:00] (5e) His update on Alien so called Images which

turn out to be blurred humans and known CGI

[01:05:30] (5f) What really happened! fireworks not guns!

[01:23:00] (5g) More Motion blurred aliens images

[01:24:00] (6) Dr J Radio wasting police resources and tax payers money

call them up about this stupid fake news

[01:29:00] (7) GUFONI claims a spider on a web thread is looking

like the Miami Alien WTF

[01:41:00] (8) Scambian promoting known fraud DUNNINGS bias and assumption

movie on UFOs.. debunking like

[01:41:20] (9) Resume Gravity Research Part 2 - first what is Gravity

and a look at a well known experiment on video!

[01:58:50] (10) Side Chatters catch up leads to a question what

statues etc they have on Miami Mall and whats lit up in that video

[02:03:00] (11) Back to Gravity, first up can we TRUST peer review always?

Paul reads out some research on Peer Review and its weakness

and that peer review is not constant across all journals processes

[02:14:00] (11b) Peer review of BIGFOOT DNA exposed

[02:36:15] (12) Resume commenting on Martins Guest Sokol LAB

[03:00:00] (12b) Speed of Light and can we get to that speed

[03:48:00] (13) The Debrief Article on the LAB {some of it only}

[04:05:00] (14) The Problem with LIGO and gravity waves being true

and what is mass and what Paul thinks it really is.

[04:29:00] (15) Microwave spectrum and terrahertz.. Paul decides to push

it for next show..





Paul warps up for the night....

cheers Paul.









