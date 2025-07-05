INSANE Texas timelapse shows Llano River FLOOD - 50 minutes in 30 seconds

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
INSANE Texas timelapse shows Llano River FLOOD in just 50 minutes
Wall of water SWALLOWS everything
32 KILLED, including 14 KIDS, in Texas floods as waters swallow entire homes
32 now confirmed DEAD
Adding: Latest update found very early this morning, July 6th. The death toll from the Texas floods has reached 43 people. Among them are 28 adults and 15 children.