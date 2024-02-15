Zippy Bug (1986, Arcade)

Zippy Bug (known as Noboranka in Japan) is a shoot'em up developed by Coreland and published by Data East. It was only released in the arcades.



You play an anthropomorphic male lady bug with buckteeth, sunglasses and a three-day beard. While you walk around with your girlfriend, she get kidnapped by a dancer with a Kabuki oni mask, who flee with her up the tree. You climb up the tree to get her back.



The levels are trees and stretch vertically, but there is no auto-scrolling and you can free move up and down. Enemies are other anthropomorphic bugs. You can shoot to kill off enemies. Each enemy leaves behind an item which will then fall down the screen. It is either a peace of fruit (gives points) or a skull (instant death on touch). Your character can jump and cling to the tree. Losing a life will make you fall down until you land on a platform. Depending where you die, you start from a different checkpoint. You can also fly, but this depletes a gauge symbolized by the letters of the sentence "I love you". If the gauge is empty, you cannot fly anymore. The gauge replenishes automatically while you are not flying.

There are a few helpful items in the game, but they are rather scarce. A hammer will kill off all enemies on screen when picked up, a funnel will surround you with a bubble which protects you from one hit. When you reach the top of a tree, there is a boss fight with several phases.

