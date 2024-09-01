GOD has chosen you from the beginning!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #115; The Lord Jesus Christ was the only one chosen from eternity past, HE is the elected ONE, Believers share in a unique union with HIM. Many teachers and denominations skew the doctrine of ATONEMENT. Unlimited Atonement is accurate, Limited Atonement ignores other aspects and doctrines clearly taught in scripture. Once you fully digest free will, along with God's justice and righteousness, this will make sense.