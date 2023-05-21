In Conversation with Rocco Galati May 10 ‘23

Constitutional Rights Lawyer, Rocco Galati shines a light into the dark history of Canada.





***********************

Vaccine Choice Canada is now pleased to be working in collaboration with Canada Health Alliance.





Become a Member:

Vaccine Choice Canada: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/become-a-vcc-member/

Canada Health Alliance: https://canadahealthalliance.org/join/





Please support our work of:

https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate-to-vaccine-choice-canada/

https://canadahealthalliance.org/donate/





Vaccine Choice Canada is Canada’s oldest and most respected vaccine risk awareness organization.





HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone!

https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/





Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada

https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/





You can find our videos on:





https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada

https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/

https://rumble.com/c/c-667243





VCC’s NEW Podcast Channel: https://podcast.uptoeveryone.com/



