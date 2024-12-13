THE LETTER TO THE ROMANS Part 6: Journey of Faith

Abraham initially had limited faith when God called him to Canaan and he lied on two occasions because he did not believe that God had the power to protect him. Abraham's faith began to wane when Sarah was approaching 90 and still had no child. So when Sarah came up with a plan of her own for Abraham to father a son with Hagar, he readily agreed because he had no faith anymore.

When God said that Ishmael was not the son of promise and that he would have another son, Abraham was so full of unbelief that he fell to the ground laughing at God. In order to rekindle Abraham's faith, Jesus visited him on the plains of Mamre and they spent several hours talking face to face.

The intended effect was that Abraham now had a personal relationship with the Lord. He convinced Sarah to make love on a regular basis so that God's promise could be fulfilled and in time she gave birth to Isaac.

Abraham was 75 years old when he reached the land of Canaan, but it took another 25 years before he was able to reach the level of faith to believe that nothing is impossible for God!

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2016/RLJ-1577.pdf

RLJ-1577 -- DECEMBER 11, 2016

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm



