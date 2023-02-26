BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Airplanes stuck in Mid Air: Snap Shots of Glitches from the Matrix Grid
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
180 followers
Follow
363 views • 02/26/2023

Sources: Is this big plane HOVERING??? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zsi0yqQ1ep4

Frozen helicopter https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cQuCBiziY8c

Plane Stopped, Simulation Glitch @jenniferireneotto tiktok https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=17eAZMnF_yw

Matrix Fails: Part 15 - Plane frozen in the sky https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ElZDpnBE3wY

Quantas Jet stuck mid air not flying. glitch in the matrix. 4th Fed 2023 5.30pm https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=seocqaG3K6I

Plane stays still in mid air https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0_qxfe3fLAI

A ✈ "AIRPLANE ✈ SEEN "STUCK IN "MID- AIR" BY ANOTHER PLANES "PASSENGER 2019!!! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LSCNky6ckfs

Glitch in the Phoenix Matrix (plane suspended mid-air) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bYZjCK3fwME

Plane stuck midair Glitching https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5UnzUFASlHM

Plane Frozen In Mid-Air https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MqBgCg61bxw

Airplane stuck in mid-air Boise ID Sept 16 2018 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kCvrjA4RAkA

Plane floating!!!! Glitch in matrix?! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZGl8rNs_Lwc

Glitch in the matrix ( plane not moving in the sky) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u6_9OMRVNZM

Plane stuck in mid air over New Jersey https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EQ241jCjot4

Matrix glitch plane just stuck up there... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=amp5Ksm4FoQ

Aeroplane stuck / Frozen at mid air https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QGltOigOykI

Plane Stuck In Mid Air_@snowdog719 tiktok https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JIKQZgWUIWc

This plane stuck in mid air https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d7nvNBrAFO8

Plane stopped in mid air, just hovering! ? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IZcIoNuhFjY

Planes frozen in mid air Scottsdale Arizona https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gfqmE14QlvI

Glitch in the matrix? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=33znG0Gjy0M

Glitch in the Matrix Tik Tok https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sy8dQjzYixU

Airplane stuck in the air https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a55K8g4KGBg

Plane frozen in mid air https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZDpn9B7NCK4

Airplane stuck it sky glitch I 95 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LC7z8L7cg5k

Glitch in the matrix! Plane in the sky is not moving... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=znZdNhmJinw

plane just hovering... not moving an inch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IGmK_NZT_cc

Airplane Stuck In Mid Air (Proof That We Live In A Simulation) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Imr2dOXOOEU

AIRPLANE NOT MOVING IN MID AIR https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BWAEVuEcJ-c

Frozen plane in the sky https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzSI-rlbwZ4


FURTHER INFORMATION:


"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b

Keywords
deathaliensalienufomeditationmatrixdmtafterlifearchonsgnosissoul traplooshmachine elvesreincarnatin traptricksters
