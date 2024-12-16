The Evidence – Introduction - HD

Note:

This video is the HD version of the one uploaded on Youtube previously.

The series "The Evidence" talks about the return of Jesus supported by astronomical facts and prophecies.

For this reason it is very important to follow everything carefully and share.

Presentation:

The video clip series “the Evidence” explains what is really happening in these particular times, and what future events will be.

The videos are divided into two groups: the first deals with exceptional astronomical events that will happen, and the second the Biblical signs of the end times.

The studies both lead to an epochal conclusion: the return of Jesus is imminent.





The entire series of videos “the evidence” has a very specific final purpose.

To fully understand the latest clips, it is necessary to listen to the previous ones.





In practice, it is a path that will lead the visitor to take note of future events, and take the appropriate steps.

The first group of video brings astronomical evidence, while the second group has Biblical references.





So we invite you to follow the first video of the second group of the series «The Evidence»: «Calculations of The Biblical End Times».