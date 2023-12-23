Left behind in a small alley, she waited for her owner and then gradually collapsed

Pitiful Animal





Dec 22, 2023





The dog was left in a small alley between high-rise buildings and no one cared

As far as I knew he was 45 years old, extremely weak

A puppy with no defense, trapped in the strain in bad and bad conditions.

The dog was malnourished because she did not supply nutrients

At the same time , she could not feel the warmth and breast milk of her mother

But not only that, the dog ticks didn't spare her

They suck blood even when the puppy had no strength

Without someone to rescue she surely wouldn't be able to resist

Infested with fleas, dehydrated skin, filled with fungi, mites and scabies, malnutrition and anemia.

The pup's plight made us unable to stop her tears

She still looked at life with a kind heart

The time she appeared on the Earth was so short

That she couldn't even notice the harshness

The puppy couldn't stop shaking even after being rescued

Just wait a bit, someone would come and take you to the vet

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

