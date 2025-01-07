From Abortions to Pro-Life Advocacy - Dr. Haywood Robinson, M.D. - Freedom Alive® Ep135

Even though Dr. Haywood Robinson, M.D., took an oath to first do no harm, he had a lucrative abortion business. That is, until Dr. Robinson had a life-changing experience that catapulted him into fighting to protect unborn children. On this episode of Freedom Alive®, Dr. Robinson shares his incredible story.

-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

-----

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

-----

Originally premiered Jan 5, 2025, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

-----

WATCH MORE: https://subsplash.com/goodlifebroadcasting/lb/ms/+pwdb5zm