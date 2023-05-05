BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Want a beautiful girlfriend? 🛑 Then STOP “focusing on your career!”
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
150 followers
23 views • 05/05/2023

While ambition is an admirable trait that you should hold onto, too many men tell themselves “I’m just focusing on my career now, I’ll worry about dating in the future” as an excuse to procrastinate on undertaking the grand and intimidating adventure of seduction. If you wait until you’ve reached some state of economic comfort before pursuing the kinds of beautiful women you think you deserve, you may be waiting a long time, perhaps forever.


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/372-stop-focusing-on-career


My book for men 🔖 Don't Stick Your Dick in a Blender—How to meet a nice girl instead—from a tantric husband with a better sex life than you!

💲 PLEASE ORDER it here (audiobook included)

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/40-dick-in-blender

Download ⏬ 4 sample chapters

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Dick-Blender-SAMPLE

Keywords
seductionsexual marketplacelimitless mindsetmeet a nice girlmoney mindsetfocusing on careerdating vs careerdating while brokefocusing on your careergirlfriend vs careerwaiting to dateprocrastinating on datingmarrying a foreign womansocial dynamics lifehackdating tips for mendating strategies for mendont stick your dick a blender
