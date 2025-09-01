BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Statement Dr. Reiner Fuellmich 08.31.2025
TowardsTheLight
295 followers
Follow
103 views • 3 weeks ago

Today we publish Dr. Reiner Fuellmich's new voice memo recorded on August 29, 2025. Reiner thoughts inspire us to connecting the dots. The international letters and postcards Reiner is receiving are greatly appreciated and Reiner feels your good vibes with much gratitude.

Empowering and encouraging words from Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, as always.


Reiner has not been free for 22 1/2 months.

Now is the time for freedom. Reiner's freedom affects all humanity.

+++++++++

Follow Reiner Fuellmich's Substack for direct and up-to-date news:

https://substack.com/@drreinerfuellmich


Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany


Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner. No stamps or money are allowed in envelopes and books or parcels are not allowed for Reiner to receive.


+++

If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner and for Inka, please send your letter and/or check to the following address:


Inka Fuellmich

c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

13300 S Cleveland Ave

Suite 56

Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA

Keywords
healthgenocidewhovaccineinjurymrn
