Can Believers Be POSSESSED By DEMONS? A Closer Look At The "Temple" and Unclean Spirits

Today we are looking at Exodus 25 through Exodus 27:19 (known as parashat Terumah) that describe the pattern of a Tabernacle (Tent) for God to dwell with His people in a nomadic situation.





People often speed read through this portion of Scripture as fast as they can because they don't perceive the profound truths related to their ancestry, our vessels being like "temples", and the various symbolism used in these pages.





We will take a look at various ideas today. One of the main ones is: Can a believer be possessed by unclean spirits / demons? How does this work? I believe the answer is found in the Tabernacle, which we will be exploring today.





Shabbat SHALOM!





📕 Order your copy of Bible Prophecy Secrets (Ships Worldwide): https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/order-bible-prophecy-secrets

📱Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets eBook FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

🔗 For upcoming meetings + announcements, sub to Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🎧 Listen on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85