Australian Police to Arrest Gov't Officials Involved in 'mRNA Genocide'

There's a rebellion growing within Australia's law enforcement - one that has the corrupt elites looking over their shoulders. From street cops to senior prosecutors, a small but determined group of white-hat officers have seen the evidence. They know the truth. And they are preparing to act.
For too long, political leaders, regulators, public servants, and corporate executives have walked free after orchestrating what these officers believe is the crime of the century the Covid vaccine rollout. Millions harmed, countless lives lost, and still, the perpetrators remain untouched. But not for long.
These officers are done standing by. According to insiders, arrests are coming - targeting politicians, Big Pharma executives, media propagandists, and the so-called medical experts who knowingly pushed false narratives, coerced the public, and profited from suffering.
