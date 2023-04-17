Solar Maximum Powerful & Early!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scientists are warning us that Solar Cycle 25 will peak sooner than expected around late-2023 or early-2024. This means horrific unexpected weather should increase this year. Are you prepared? Even though the Sixth Seal is years away, these solar weather issues should remind of of that seal. What should we expect and when?