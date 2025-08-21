© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HUGE shocking losses of the UKRAINIAN military revealed: 1.7 MILLION dead or missing Ukrainian soldiers since the start of the war.
Zelensky will go down as a tyrant who destroyed his country and sold out his people to NATO.
Source @Real World News
Christ is KING!