☦️Ukrainian nationalists storming a church in Cherkassy - man filming allegedly a Priest beaten

☦️ Another video of Ukrainian nationalists storming a church in Cherkassy (central Ukraine with Cossack Russians living in this area), which was recently occupied by supporters of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.
The man filming (allegedly a priest) is seen being beaten by individuals wearing camouflage and yellow armbands.