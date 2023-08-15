Footage of the Combat Work of the Osman army Special Forces unit to Destroy the Stryker Armored Personnel Carrier of the AF of Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage of the combat work of the Osman army special forces unit to destroy the Stryker armored personnel carrier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the Lancet loitering ammunition in the Zaporozhye direction
Allegedly the first recorded destruction of the US supplied "Stryker" APC by a "Lancet" UAV