Bannons War Room | Ken Paxton: "Even The Biden Admin Now Is Trying To Hide The Numbers As He Goes Into Re-Election"





Stay ahead of the censors - Join us warroom.org/join

Aired On: 1/24/2024

Watch:

On the Web: https://www.warroom.org

On Gettr: @WarRoom

On Podcast: Apple, iHeart Radio, Google

On TV: PlutoTV Channel 240, Dish Channel 219, Roku, Apple TV, FireTV or on https://AmericasVoice.news. #news #politics #realnews