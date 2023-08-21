© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
World Economic Forum | "I Went to the World Economic Forum As a Spy, This Is What Scares Me Most. Their WORD With Is Freighted With All Kinds of Evil Meaning Is Sustainability. " - Larry Alex Taunton (August 8th 2023)
Watch the Original Podcast By Larry Alex Taunton HERE: https://youtu.be/75oYd8GYF2E