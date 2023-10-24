BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
12 Year Old Jasmine : Transgender Speech Part 2
WTF is Going On
1 follower
45 views • 10/24/2023

12 year old Jasmin has been traveling south from Glasgow (Scotland) for the past two weeks, talking to and meeting people in multiple towns to raise public awareness with the help of the British Lions for Freedom on her tour.

Syston & District Social Club, Freedom Fest Presents.... Jasmine gives her second speech on transgender issues that young people face in today's society, emphasizing that there are only two genders (male and female).

Filmed & Edited by Doonie (WTF is Going On)

 https://www.wtfisgoingonofficial.com

Keywords
journalismnewsuktransgendergender dysphoriasex changefemalemaletransitioningtransgender childrenleicesterjasminefreedom festsex change regretwtf is going onjasmine transgender speech part 2transgender stories
