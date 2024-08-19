BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Soft And Moist Carrot Cake Recipe for Easter Yammy. @Indulovecooking
Indu Love Cooking
Indu Love Cooking
15 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
100 views • 9 months ago

Soft And Moist Carrot Cake Recipe for Easter Yammy. @Indulovecooking

Super soft and moist carrot cake recipe

1 cup = 240ml


The cake

180g all purpose flour (1.5 cup)

1.5 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp cinnamon powder

1/2 tsp allspice mix


3 eggs

50g white sugar (1/4 cup)

50g brown sugar (1/4 cup)

75ml vegetable oil (1/3 cup)

200g shredded carrots (1 3/4 cup)

50g crushed pineapple (1/4 cup)

40g walnuts (1/3 cup)


Cream cheese frosting

200g cream cheese (room temperature) (7 oz or 1/2 lb)

100g softened butter (1/3 cup)

100ml heavy cream (1/2 cup)

100g powdered sugar (1 cup)


- If you like the video, please leave a like and share this video. 

carrot cake recipe,carrot cake,moist carrot cake,carrot cake recipe easy,how to make carrot cake,easy carrot cake recipe,recipe for carrot cake,easy carrot cake,easy carrot cake recipes for beginners,best carrot cake recipe,soft and moist carrot cake,homemade carrot cake,homemade carrot cake recipe,easter recipes,carrot dessert recipe,tasty carrot cake,cake recipe,carrot cake frosting,carrot,carrot cake recipe in tamil

carrot cake recipe,carrot cake,healthy recipes,healthy recipe,best chocolate cake recipe,healthy carrot cake,carrot cake recipe healthy,healthy carrot cake recipe,healthy easter recipes,recipe for carrot cake,moist chocolate cake recipe,how to make healthy carrot cake recipe,artem and helen - healthy recipes,moist carrot cake,recipe,healthy recipes for weight loss,recipe for carrots,some healthy recipes for weight loss,easy recipes,cake recipe

Keywords
easy recipeshealthy recipes for weight losscarrot cakerecipe for carrotssome healthy recipes for weight losscake recipecarrot cake recipemoist carrot cakecarrot cake recipe easyhow to make carrot cakeeasy carrot cake reciperecipe for carrot cakeeasy carrot cakeeasy carrot cake recipes for beginnersbest carrot cake recipesoft and moist carrot cakehomemade carrot cakehomemade carrot cake recipe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy