Alex Jones Full Show 2/19/24 Trucker Boycott of New York

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trucker Boycott of New York Tyranny Sends Shockwaves Through Establishment! Plus, Coroners & Scientists Confirm COVID Shots Causing Massive/Fatal Blood Clots! - FULL SHOW 2/19/24. Alex Jones does a deep dive with Funeral Director & Embalmer Richard Hirschman & more to break the latest on how the COVID jabs are impacting Americans!