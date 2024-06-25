BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Stella Assange at BBC ‪@BBC‬ with Mishal Husain | June 25, 2024
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
18 views • 10 months ago


Jun 25, 2024 #AssangeJet #JulianAssange #FreeAssange

URGENT: Emergency appeal for donations to cover massive USD 520,000 debt for jet.⁠

Julian’s travel to freedom comes at a massive cost: Julian will owe USD 520,000 which he is obligated to pay back to the Australian government for charter Flight VJ199. He was not permitted to fly commercial airlines or routes to Saipan and onward to Australia. Any contribution big or small is much appreciated.⁠

Link below

https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/free-julian-assange?utm_source=freeassange.org&utm_medium=widget&utm_content=pledge&utm_campaign=Free+Julian+Assange

#AssangeJet #JulianAssange


Support Stella Assange Subscribe here:

https://substack.com/@stellaassangesubstack


For resources, information and ongoing actions, check out www.StellaAssange.com and join our fight.


Follow Stella Assange on Socials.

Twitter: @Stella_Assange

Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook, Threads: @StellaAssange


Wear your Support. Show your Support:

www.StellaAssange.store


#FreeAssange #Freeusall #LetHimGoJoe #JulianAssange

Transcript

Keywords
bbcjune2024freejulianassangefreeassange25stella assangemishal husainassangejet
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy