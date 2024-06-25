Stella Assange at BBC ‪@BBC‬ with Mishal Husain | June 25, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Jun 25, 2024 #AssangeJet #JulianAssange #FreeAssange
URGENT: Emergency appeal for donations to cover massive USD 520,000 debt for jet.
Julian’s travel to freedom comes at a massive cost: Julian will owe USD 520,000 which he is obligated to pay back to the Australian government for charter Flight VJ199. He was not permitted to fly commercial airlines or routes to Saipan and onward to Australia. Any contribution big or small is much appreciated.
Link below
https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/free-julian-assange?utm_source=freeassange.org&utm_medium=widget&utm_content=pledge&utm_campaign=Free+Julian+Assange
#AssangeJet #JulianAssange
Support Stella Assange Subscribe here:
https://substack.com/@stellaassangesubstack
For resources, information and ongoing actions, check out www.StellaAssange.com and join our fight.
Follow Stella Assange on Socials.
Twitter: @Stella_Assange
Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook, Threads: @StellaAssange
Wear your Support. Show your Support:
#FreeAssange #Freeusall #LetHimGoJoe #JulianAssange
Transcript