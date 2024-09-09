BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Preparing for Global Upheaval
ArlingtonInstitute
ArlingtonInstitute
28 views • 8 months ago

In this new Post Script: Insights with futurist John L. Petersen, he warns of escalating global tensions, predicting chaos before the U.S. election and a potential solar flare by 2027. John stresses the importance of preparation—physically, emotionally, and spiritually—to face the challenges ahead. He argues that understanding what's coming helps mitigate fear and panic. Resilience and unity are vital. Ultimately, the talk centers on how individuals can rise to the occasion by embracing both practical preparedness and a broader spiritual framework to navigate these times of extraordinary transition. John encourages unity and resilience, preparing for the worst while hoping for the best.



Don't forget to LIKE, SUBSCRIBE and SHARE our content!



We invite you to visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a free membership. We’ll notify you when new content is released. See you there!

Keywords
futurepreparingjohn petersengloabl chaos
