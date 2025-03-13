BrightLearn - How to Get Rid of the Poisons in Your Body by Gary Null

In "How to Get Rid of the Poisons in Your Body," Gary Null addresses the alarming paradox of the United States, a country with vast agricultural wealth, ranking only twelfth in general health according to the World Health Organization. Null contends that this discrepancy is primarily due to the pervasive use of harmful chemicals in the food, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. He details how these industries employ substances like artificial colors, preservatives, pesticides and hormones to enhance the appearance, flavor and shelf life of products, often at the cost of consumer health. These additives are linked to chronic conditions such as cancer, heart disease and diabetes and many are not even disclosed on product labels. Null also criticizes the FDA's lax regulation and outdated safety standards, which fail to account for the cumulative effects of long-term exposure to multiple toxins. To combat these issues, he advocates for consumer education, supporting organic and sustainable practices, engaging in advocacy and adopting a lifestyle that prioritizes a balanced diet, regular exercise and reduced reliance on medications. The book serves as a comprehensive guide to understanding and mitigating the toxic burden on our bodies for improved health and well-being.





