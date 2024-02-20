BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What is the right way to approach your spiritual development? What result do we achieve when we try to bring our mind into prayer or spiritual practice? Is it possible to attain God's Love by reciting prayers or mantras mechanically, by living according to a pattern and contrived rituals, and by developing a fantasy in one's head? Where do you invest your attention during the day? What is your true goal, and what is your true choice? Find out about this and much more in the video 'Under the Power of Mind' with Igor Mikhailovich Danilov on allatra.tv/en.Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en


ALLATRA International Public Movement: https://allatra.org


Download the book AllatRa, freely available in different languages: https://allatra.tv/en/book/anastasia-novykh-allatra

#SpiritualDevelopment #UnderPowerofMind #prayer

