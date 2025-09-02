BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
EU's Von der Leyen praises Romania's 'resilience of its democracy' against Russian 'manipulation' - TRANSLATION: You got away with rigging your election, now go make some more weapons for Ukraine!
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
23 views • 2 weeks ago

EU's Von der Leyen praises Romania’s ‘resilience of its democracy’ against Russian ‘manipulation’

TRANSLATION: You got away with rigging your election, now go make some more weapons for Ukraine! - RT

Adding: 

UK sends 60K shells + 2,500 drones to Ukraine in just 50 days

Defense Sec Healey confirms massive delivery:

🔶 60,000 artillery shells, rockets, missiles

🔶 2,500 unmanned systems

🔶 200+ electronic warfare & air defense systems

💰 £4.5B in military aid this year — a record.

Adding: 

In WWII, China saved the world at least as much as the Soviets and the Western Allies did, losing 35 MILLION people in the process

Everybody knows about Pearl Harbour, Normandy and Stalingrad

How many remember Marco Polo Bridge, Nanjing and the atrocities of Unit 731?

Read about the part of the war the West likes to forget: https://swentr.site/news/623863-china-world-war-ii-japan/?utm_source=tg&utm_medium=tg

