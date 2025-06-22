Past Lies: Trump against endless wars, Middle East conflicts & he will stop World War III

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Remember these Trump Lies? Was it MIGA all along? MAGA got played, Trump folded his hand to Bibi.
Clips of Trump campaigning against endless wars, Middle East conflicts, and boasting that he will stop World War III
More lies tonight live, Trump addresses the Nation, at 10:00pm ET.
Adding:
US ENTERS WAR WITH IRAN - NYT headline right now
Adding:
Trump bombing Iran nuclear sites is a HISTORIC escalation — Axios
Adding:
Three nuclear sites were evacuated in advance – Iranian TV
💬 “Three nuclear sites, including Fordow, had been evacuated some time ago, and our enriched uranium stockpile was moved away from these locations. There is no risk of radiation leakage,” Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported, quoting an Iranian media official.
Adding:
For us, the war has just started — Iran army
Quds News Network report
Adding:
Netanyahu holds emergency cabinet meeting — Rerum Novarum
Israel fully coordinated with US attack on Iran — Israeli Broadcasting Corporation