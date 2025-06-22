Past Lies: Trump against endless wars, Middle East conflicts & he will stop World War III

Remember these Trump Lies? Was it MIGA all along? MAGA got played, Trump folded his hand to Bibi.

Clips of Trump campaigning against endless wars, Middle East conflicts, and boasting that he will stop World War III

More lies tonight live, Trump addresses the Nation, at 10:00pm ET.

Adding:

US ENTERS WAR WITH IRAN - NYT headline right now

Adding:

Trump bombing Iran nuclear sites is a HISTORIC escalation — Axios

Adding:

Three nuclear sites were evacuated in advance – Iranian TV

💬 “Three nuclear sites, including Fordow, had been evacuated some time ago, and our enriched uranium stockpile was moved away from these locations. There is no risk of radiation leakage,” Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported, quoting an Iranian media official.

Adding:

For us, the war has just started — Iran army

Quds News Network report

Adding:

Netanyahu holds emergency cabinet meeting — Rerum Novarum

Israel fully coordinated with US attack on Iran — Israeli Broadcasting Corporation



