The Book of Enoch - Chapter 52-57 - The Second Parable of Enoch - Part B

Enoch 45-51 – The start of the 2nd Parable, Enoch sees Jesus, the fate of the righteous and unrighteous

Enoch 52 – The Mystery of the 7 Metal Mountains

Enoch 53 – The Deep Valley [Sheol] for sinners

Enoch 54 – The binding of the Fallen Angels and preparations for the coming flood (fragment from the Book of Noah starting v7)

Enoch 55 – Almost all of mankind is destroyed, save for a few

Enoch 56 – Fate of the Nephilim and the unrighteous kings of men

Enoch 57 – Men come to inhabit the earth once again