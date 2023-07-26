Riggs Eckelberry: A Worldwide Water Market is Being Born & H2O Eventually Tokenized

Riggs Eckelberry discusses all the problems related to water today (e.g. freshwater shortage, soaring costs, unsafe public systems, failing infrastructure). The government has stopped investing in water infrastructure and is only maintaining the systems built many decades ago. He describes the decentralized modular water-on-demand solutions OriginClear is providing to mitigate water problems. It also allows the average person to invest in water. Water is now coming out of government monopoly and becoming a private activity. There is no worldwide water market or economy, but he is involved in the eventual tokenization of water via stablecoins.





About Riggs Eckelberry

Long a disruptive tech marketer and executive, Riggs Eckelberry became involved in the early “green” space when he co-founded the company that eventually became OriginClear, taking it public in 2008. Beginning in 2014, he and his team developed a series of transformative businesses which OriginClear manages in its role as the Clean Water Innovation Hub™.





“Big Water” is changing fast. Growing water supply problems make it clear: we can no longer rely on government and multinational corporations to take care of our water needs. So increasingly, local industry and large-scale communities are taking responsibility for the water they use. But they need compact on-site systems, water expertise, and a way to pay for all this. OriginClear’s mission is to serve this fast-growing new audience with a series of revolutionary offerings to bring about clean, abundant water everywhere.





Riggs came to the water industry from a quarter century in high technology, specializing in commercializing breakthrough technologies. During the dotcom, he worked on a series of tech successes, such as Quarterdeck’s CleanSweep, security software vendor Panda Software, and the sale of companies to EarthWeb, BeFree, and BellSouth. Just prior to founding what is now OriginClear, he helped drive security software company CyberDefender to an IPO on the NASDAQ as its President and Chief Operating Officer.





The son of an international businessman, Eckelberry learned management in the nonprofit space and as a commercial ship captain and officer. He enjoys skiing and sailing, and enabling the water industry to respond to the fast-changing conditions of our time.





