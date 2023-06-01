Pt1 of 2 Revelation Redpill EP15: Using Spiritual Gifts to Advance the Kingdom: Dreams, Visions & Prophecy

Pt 1 of 2 Ep 15 Twelve guys changed the world because they used all the gifts God had given them to advance the kingdom into every part of the known world. They worked mighty miracles, and healings, and received prophetic words. Angels let them out of prison; they had dreams and visions. Those gifts didn't go anywhere! Everyone in the Body of Christ is called to walk in the miraculous manifestation of the Holy Spirit. The question for many is, how? I woke up this morning and I heard the Lord say, "When the Holy Spirit comes within you, that is for you, for your salvation, direction, and comfort. When the Holy Spirit comes upon you for others, for Him to use you to bring others to salvation, give direction, and heal." Come join us tonight as we help activate the dynamic power of God in your life so you too can advance the kingdom of God! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/how-to-use-your-spiritual-gifts-to-advance-the-kingdom/





