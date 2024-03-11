NATO - America's Patsy With Scott Ritter

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scott Ritter ex UN Weapons Inspector investigates the situation on the ground in Europe and how Macron's premier posturing has virtually no meaning at all against the Russian military might. Is Europe, on Russia's doorstep, being sacrificed by NATO?