Cryin’ Holy Unto the Lord - David Davis and the Warrior River Boys

www.DavidDavisandWRB.com www.RandallFranks.com
An impromptu performance at a benefit singing at Liberty Hill Baptist Church in Horton, Ala. on July 13, 2024 featuring David Davis and Warrior River Boys alumni Stan Wilemon on guitar, Robert Montgomery on banjo, Randall Franks on fiddle and with Alan Sibley (www.AlanSibley.com) on bass.
