Censorship Industrial Complex: Tactics

The structures built to counter online activity of terror groups like Al-Qaeda and ISIS were turned inward against the domestic population.
• Whistleblower Docs Expose Key Tactics Of The Censorship Industrial Complex: Matt Taibbi
• Big Government & Big Corporations Wage World War On Free Speech
• Censorship Industrial Complex Leaders Were Also Behind Trump-Russia Collusion Hoax
• Pentagon Was Involved In Domestic Censorship Scheme
• U.S. Military Contractors Used Counterterrorism Tactics Against The American People
American Thought Leaders | Matt Taibbi: New Whistleblower Docs Expose Key Tactics Of The Censorship Industrial Complex (7 December 2023)
https://rumble.com/v402acu-clip-matt-taibbi-new-whistleblower-docs-expose-key-tactics-of-the-censorshi.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.