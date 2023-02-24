BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DEPOPULATION AGENDA to be completed 2025 (Unspeakable HORRORS will be upon us)
Wake Up!!!
Wake Up!!!
47 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
1137 views • 02/24/2023

I shit you not. Our world is slowly swirling down the toilet. The powers that be want a lot of people gone. How they will carry out their diabolical attack against humanity I do not know. But I do know that Presidents and Prime Ministers are in the bag - sell outs, always a liar. The news is rife with talk of nuclear war and the daily ongoings is nothing but pure drama. The Babyboomer generation is a lost cause, and the millenials are too. It's up to generation X to saddle up and ride in a force to be reckoned with. There's not much time and we are  not ready.

Keywords
911world trade centerseptember 11thwtcnorth towersouth towerfibonacciwtc 1wtc 2tower 1tower 2
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy