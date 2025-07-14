Japanese researchers unleash SMOKING GUN proof of COVID vaccine “death waves” (Brighteon Broadcast News, July 14, 2025)

- Mike Adams' Broadcast News Introduction and AI Engine Update (0:00)

- Discussion on COVID-19 Vaccine Risks and Nature Observations (1:34)

- Mushroom Cultivation and Forest Ecosystem Observations (3:38)

- Donkey Care and Song Introduction (7:12)

- Special Analysis of Vaccine Damage and Deaths (17:50)

- Research Findings on Vaccine Deaths and Timing (25:27)

- Physiological Processes and Health Recommendations (42:54)

- Donations to Texas Flood Victims (59:09)

- Technological Advancements and Transhumanism (1:11:24)

- Geopolitical Analysis and Financial Implications (1:18:28)

- SWIFT System and Geopolitical Implications (1:26:36)

- Military Production and Modern Warfare (1:30:40)

- Russia's Drone Advancements and NATO's Obsolete Training (1:35:02)

- US Military Limitations and Economic Consequences (1:40:14)

- Silver and Gold Market Predictions (1:42:06)

- Introduction of Guests and Case Background (1:48:18)

- Details of Hydrogen Peroxide Treatment (1:54:46)

- Legal and Medical Implications (2:05:16)

- Challenges in Finding Quality Alternative Care (2:14:17)

- Final Thoughts and Call to Action (2:38:11)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/