Zelensky - Americans Will Be Sending their Sons and Daughters to the War and They Will be Dying - Press Conference - Feb 28, 2023.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
53 views • 03/01/2023

■ Americans will be sending their sons and daughters to the war and they will be dying - Zelensky says at a press conference Good luck, Americans!

"If Ukraine loses, Russia is going to enter Baltic states, NATO member states and the U.S. will have to send its sons and daughters to war and they will be dying," Zelensky said, calling it "dangerous" for Americans to question Ukraine help.

“The US will never going to give up on the NATO member states. If it happens so that Ukraine, due to various opinions and the weakening depleting of assistance, loses, Russia is going to enter Baltic states, NATO member states, and then the US will have to send their sons and daughters exactly the same way as we are sending their (sic) sons and daughters to war, and they will have to fight, because it’s NATO that we’re talking about, and they will be dying, God forbid, because it’s a horrible thing.”

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
