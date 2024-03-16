Dr. Kheriaty Faces Termination After Contesting University California Irvine's Vaccine Mandates

Meet the MO v. Biden Plaintiffs- Celebrated Psychiatrist Aaron Kheriaty Challenged the University of California Irvine’s Vaccine Mandate, Then They Fired Him – Listen to Dr. Kheriaty Describe the Current Totalitarian Threat Facing This Nation.

The “most important free speech case in a generation,” Missouri v. Biden (Murthy v. Missouri), is set to be heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, March 18th.





Dr. Aaron Kheriaty is a renowned psychiatrist and ethicist. Not that long ago, Aaron was a celebrated scientist, public speaker, and author. Aaron’s work has been published in the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, Newsweek, The Federalist, Compact, The New Atlantis, City Journal, and First Things. Dr. Kheriaty was fired from the University of California after challenging the University’s covid vaccine mandate in federal court.





On Monday, Dr. Aaron Kheriaty will join four fellow plaintiffs, as well as Missouri and Louisiana, in challenging the Biden administration in the US Supreme Court.





Missouri v. Biden is the case filed by the courageous Attorneys General from Missouri and Louisiana against the Biden Administration for their First Amendment violations. Specifically, the case complains to the Court that the federal government violated the US Constitution when it specifically directed social media companies to delete and censor comments, articles, accounts, memes, and photos they disliked. The case also alleges the government engaged in a wholesale de-platforming of specific users, specific comments, and specific topics.

The government was purposefully censoring truthful information.

The scale of the censorship regime is massive.

The hearing on March 18th will be for oral arguments, which will likely last one day. The Justices will then decide the case, and if a majority agrees, they will issue an opinion on the last day of the Court’s term, typically in late June or early July. The Supreme Court agrees to hear very few cases each year, normally only 100-150 cases of over 7,000 that usually request review.