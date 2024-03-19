BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Putin Attended the Concert on Red Square to Mark the 10th Anniversary of Crimea's Reunification with Russia.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
57 views • 03/19/2024

Putin attended the concert on Red Square to mark the 10th anniversary of Crimea's reunification with Russia.


At the concert, Putin congratulated Russians on the holiday commemorating the 10th anniversary of Crimea's reunification.


Crimea is not just a strategically important territory; it's primarily about the people who have never seen themselves apart from Russia, Putin stated.


The path of Donbass and Novorossiya to their homeland has been more tragic than Crimea's, but now we are all together, said Putin.


The Russian president announced the restoration of the railway from Rostov-on-Don to Donetsk, Mariupol, and Berdyansk.


He also noted that soon the railway through Donbass and Novorossiya will extend to Sevastopol. This railway to Crimea through new regions will serve as an alternative to the Crimean Bridge.

