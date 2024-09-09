BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1010 DO NOT EVEN ASK THEM

Scripture: Proverbs 10:9 He who walks in purity will see ELOHIM.

SYNOPSIS: What does this proverb mean; Pro 10:9 He who walks in integrity walks securely, But he who perverts his ways will be found out. What is Godly integrity? In this world does anyone have integrity? Who cares if you don’t have integrity? What does it mean to be set apart? How can we achieve that today? Where can we find pure milk…got milk?

BIBLE VERSES: Proverbs 10:9 He who walks in purity will see ELOHIM. 1 Kefa (Peter) 2:1-10 what is the biblical meaning of “set apart”. Vayikra (Lev) 11:20 the nations of the world say yes you can YEHOVAH says no. Yesha’yahu (Isa) 56:1-7 if you want to leave the nations and be a part of. Vayikra (Lev) 19:28 do not put this on your skin it will kill you. D’varim (Deut) 18:9 don’t even ask for it will be your biggest mistake. Yochanan (Jn) 7:22-24 go deep to find the truth. D’varim (Deut) 16:18-20 You are not to distort justice. Micah 6:8 act justly…how. Proverbs 10:9 He who walks in purity will see ELOHIM.

Messianic Congregation Beth Goyim A Messianic Jewish Congregation where Jew and Gentile meet as one people.

