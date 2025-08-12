No One's Safe: Wireless Radiation Targeting of Diplomats & Civilians Alike

With Ken Stroud, IT analyst & Havana Syndrome Activist

Amidst the hunt for better Internet connections, all Americans are suffering biological effects from Telecom’s unchecked deployment of antennas outside their bedrooms, classrooms, offices and nearby parks. Hardly any of these antennas are needed, as every homeowner already has paid a landline surcharge in exchange for a promised “last mile” wireline connection to the house. Cell tower transmissions can reach 10 miles, so there is no need to place them any closer than a mile to any home. Why are we tolerating this assault?

One third of Americans already are sensitive to radio frequency microwave radiation, up to 5% seriously so. Freedom Hub has platformed whistleblowers suffering symptoms similar to victims of the Pentagon’s fifth generation (5G) crowd control weapons. Over the years diplomats have made similar complaints, yet the push to connect every device (and humans?) advances with no seeming opposition.

We know the psychopathic global banksters want to reduce the population. Antenna ubiquity will monetize our data but also threaten access to normal activities (like banking, medical care, jobs, amenities or schools) for dissidents who challenge the comfort of the oligopolists. The promise of mobile convenience easily can become a personal, digital prison.

Experts have labeled as Havana Syndrome the injuries of diplomats. Diagnosed activist Stroud long has advocated against wireless technology abuse. He will touch on his trials through diagnosis, what it has been like dealing with the condition, protective measures he uses to mitigate the Radio Frequency Microwave radiation, and his perspective on how we should move forward as a society in these difficult times.