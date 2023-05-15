Live Chat with Paul; -130- Look over new alleged UAPs and Question Everything

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! More alleged UFO vids put to the test and claims and other topics [00:02:00] (1c) Paul talks about doing a late evening to late Night Show being Monday NZ. but bad time for USA and UK folks.. so I dont expect many to show up. [00:04:00] (2) Main Topic Begins - Fixing a new camera that already has failed as water got in it.. Like 4th camera to fail in this house.. someone dont want Paul filming? [00:16:00] (2b) What is IP number of cameras.. Ingress Protection and what do the numbers mean! [00:24:00] (2c) Paul shows water damaged camera to see if hes fixed it., and its almost back to normal.. then shows his dual lens 4K camera for daytime live viewing [00:31:00] (3) Steve Cambian and Darcy Movie - double standards in UFO field [00:40:00] (4) Secureteams latest video to analyze and solved the vids he claims as UAPs UFOs [00:43:20] (4a) Pilot films what he thinks is a UFO.. but is it,, Paul breaks it down and makes a list of possible.. Bird/Balloon and so on. This pattern matches in editor overlay [01:05:00] (4b) Paul side tracked on Gab and NASA claims on Gemini IV and moon buildings and why Paul says UFOs dont travel in space but jump in and out of portals in the sky based on witness reports hes heard from sky watchers that seen them use portals. So NASA is not going to see them not to mention cloaking and super speeds! [01:09:00] (4c) Why are Rockets white? [01:22:00] (4d) Back on Topic and finish analysis on Pilots video clip [01:58:00] (4e) Cults then Gabber comes on side chat attacking Paul over not being a research if dont add pilots statement WTF! Paul tells him why dont he do it then as this is his clean slate initial look at the case not full blown research live on air Pilots get it wrong too and some of them are secureteam fans as shown in the past and hence lack knowledge on balloons and weird shapes they can be. [02:23:00] (5) Tylers next video filmed from Jet.. some dots above a storm cloud [02:39:00] (6) Tylers Next video on white missile thing.. Paul talked about this on TPOM version and Re-Caps why he thinks its fake with g Forces etc [03:03:00] (7) Black Triangles and Secureteams claims re-cap showing a LED kite faking one [03:11:00] (8) Fast moving USO or is it? Paul re-caps the debunk he did already on that old footage [03:17:00] (9) Paul now looks over thirdphaseofmoon claims of a Scope night vision of a TR3b.. Paul thinks it could be a gov drone reaper MQ-7 with IR LEDs they have on them or RC UFO toy as another possible.. which will he pick? watch to find out how he matches it! [04:37:00] (10) 2 Red Bars of Light over LA Plata Argentia.. Is its lights on mountain or LED kite out to sea or spot lights reflecting.. like light pillars? Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** ALL footage FAIR USE to reviews, criticism, fact checking and education a transformative work with commentary with some Parody.

