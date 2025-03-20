Blasto (1998, Playstation)

Blasto is a mix of platformer and third-person shooter developed and published by Sony. It was only released in North America and Europe. A Japanese release under the name Captain Blasto (キャプテンブラスト) was planned, but got cancelled.



Blasto is the name of a couragous and muscular, yet rather dumb captain of a spaceship who lives in a universe which is a parody on old sci-fi movies. An evil alien dictator, Bosc, who had been banished to the "5th dimension", has managed to return and starts a campaign to conquer Earth, starting with establishing an outpost on Uranus. Blasto is called for help to stop him.



Blasto is armed with a blaster which has infinite ammo. He can charge his shot, and he can pick various extra weapons with limited ammo, which replace the standard blaster until the ammo has run out. The game has a third-person view, but there is a first-person aiming mode. Aparting from jumping, Blasto can sidestep, swim and use a jetpack. There is health, but also many ways to die instantly.

In the levels, you simply need to find the exit. Usually, you have to unlock it. There is also a side objective to rescue babes who are trapped in various places of the level, but it is not mandatory to complete the level.

