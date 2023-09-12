Sydney White - A History of Vaccines - Studies in Propaganda 2011 at the Free University of Toronto

Just hit into her, and could not find anything on Brighteon on her, so.... Although she might not be a Christian, seemingly believing in Evolution most likely also rejecting Christ as a fear based propaganda but.... Eat the Meat and spit out the bones as always.

Don't know much about her, beside seeing this video. Although lots of what she says one can surely find agreement with, as the Medical Mafia is an utter evil murderous organaziation.



""karenjwhite56 9 weeks ago

All traces of Sydney White have been removed from google here in Canada""