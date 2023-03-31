Gareth Icke Tonight - How Can we Fight Back?



David Icke

Tonight on the show Gareth speaks with Dutch activist Willem Engel about his ongoing court case against the Netherlands government. Common Law expert William Keyte is in the studio to break down the myth of statute law. Broadcaster Patrick Henningsen is on the line to highlight the danger of sending nuclear-based weapons to Ukraine. This plus reporter Lewis Brackpool's segment on Ulez and Alice the Journalist is here with this week's lie detector.

THANK YOU for taking the time to visit Ickonic.com, we're thrilled to see you!

Not yet subscribed? Sign up today for a FREE 7-DAY TRIAL. Tens of thousands of subscribers globally are already enjoying our eye-opening, uncensored and unbiased content. We are as passionate about free speech as you are.

Our 7-Day trial is worry-free and obligation free. Creating an account just takes two minutes, after which you can view all of our content. Membership is monthly or yearly and can be cancelled at any time, meaning you are always in control. Our prices start from just £6.58 a month.

Instant access to 100s of series and films

Uncensored, unfiltered weekly news shows

Exclusive original Ickonic documentaries

Over 30 years of David Icke content

Discover more about: Government overreach, Free speech, Health and Wellbeing, Spiritualism, Nutrition, Consciousness, Psychology, vaccines.

Start today here - https://www.ickonic.com

The truth and transparency. One of the few places we get to hear and see it.

information, stories that are truthful, and inspirational. I love being able to support the work of such high integrity.

I find information on Ickonic that I can't find anywhere else.

The way all the videos, expose the truth, it is so important to let people know what is really happening.

It’s everything I want to hear & so much independent media about the real truth

Show less